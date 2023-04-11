The patron seems to have decided the immediate future of the Juventus team. A not happy moment that needs a clear swerve

Udinese its preparation will begin today in view of the next championship matches. The team didn’t get off to the best start after the two-week national break. Just one point in two games against direct opponents in the fight for a place (which is becoming more and more of a dream) in the Conference League. Precisely the president Giampaolo Pozzo wants to shake up this team that has shown so many beautiful things during this year. It won’t be easy to be able to stop a Rome that is traveling at full speed, but the goal of Andrea Sottil’s men is to be able to repeat the same match played in the first leg. Let’s not waste any more time and go see the decision that the patron is about to make of the black and whites.

Giampaolo Pozzo hasn’t confirmed it yet, but most likely he will send the boys by Sottil in early withdrawal starting tomorrow night. Against Roma we need to churn out a great test and for this reason we prepare as on big occasions. Only the victory could restore good humor to the patron and above all to the environment which seems to be quite distrustful after the last performances. The withdrawal is not the only news that there will be on the fields of Bruseschi.

Led by the captain — After the discounted day of disqualification, against the Giallorossi will come back also the captain Roberto "El Tucu" Pereyra. A fundamental footballer for the team and above all fundamental due to his great dribbling and leadership skills. Precisely against the team from the capital, all the starters will return from the first minute, except Gerard Deulofeu who has practically finished his season. It remains a good team signal and above all the possibility of leaving coach Andrea Sottil carte blanche.

