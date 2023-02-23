Rolando Mandragora was also heard as a witness in the context of the Prisma investigation. The prosecutors of Turin want to see clearly

New clouds are hovering over Juventus as part of the Prisma investigation into the black and white club’s capital gains. After the interrogation of Paulo Dybala was heard as a witness, a former Friulian, that is Rolando Mandragora. The prosecutors of Turin want to see clearly on the operations relating to the midfielder and also to other players, with the suspicion that behind these there is the use of other clubs, or rather Udinese and Atalanta as a kind of “banks”. Precisely for this reason, the prosecutor hypothesizes the existence of other private agreements, and also of a so-called “Mandragora paper”.

The Turin prosecutor’s office thus tries to shed light on those who Fabio Paraticiformer director of Juventus, referred to as “moral debts“. These debts, as reported by the “Corriere della Sera”would instead be real according to the investigators, who would be analyzing the transfer of Rolando Mandragora from the bianconeri to Udinese in 2018, hearing from the player’s father, his agent, the vice president of Udinese Stephen Campoccia e Maurizio Lombardoformer Juventus manager, now in force at Rome.

Rolando Mandragora, in the 2018 summer transfer market session, he moved on to the Friulians for 20 million euros after two years at Juventus. With this negotiation, in fact, Juve generated a capital gain of 13.7 million euros but not only. Mandragora was later repurchased by the Turin company for 10 million plus bonus to then be transferred on loan to Udinese, all to make ends meet. The deal, in fact, would have allowed the Juventus club to enter the pcapital gain and not the debt of 26 million.

February 23, 2023 (change February 23, 2023 | 11:33 am)

