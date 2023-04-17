News Udinese – Retirement coming up? / President Pozzo is now at the crossroads

The Juventus president is furious. The withdrawal canceled directly by the group which is useless, given that a defeat has arrived

he boss of the Juventus team is a real fury. The defeat against Roma and above all the way it arrived after a difficult week and with many second thoughts can only displease the president Giampaolo Pozzo. We would like to remind everyone that a withdrawal was announced at the very beginning of last week in order to be able to find the group again in view of the difficult away match at the Stadio Olimpico. As the days went by, however, there was an afterthought and everything was postponed for a few days with litmus test set for last night’s match. Needless to say, it arrived less than 24 hours ago a far from satisfactory performance against a Rome that is fighting for the Champions League, but which was definitely changed last night. Now Pozzo could also take drastic decisions.

The the next few hours will be decisive to understand how this week will go for Udinese. The withdrawal hypothesis is very concrete and actually the team needs to find solidity and also a square after the last three unfortunate games. Before the international break, the Juventus club was in the top 7 as the best defenses in our league, but in the last three games they have conceded the beauty of eight goals in just three matches. A situation that is not simple and that must be addressed immediately.

decisive Cremonese — The scheduled match against Cremonese this weekend will be absolutely decisive from all points of view. A team that no longer has any margin for error and consequently only has an achievable result: victory. In the meantime, Pozzo will decide how to get the team to the next meeting. In the next few hours we will find out if the withdrawal will be made official or not. Quickly changing the subject, but staying connected to last night’s match. Don’t lose all the votes assigned to the black and white people. Here are the Roma-Udinese report cards << See also Covid, Denmark has the highest number of Omicron cases in Europe. This is the reason for the record-breaking record of contagions in the most "virtuous" country

April 17, 2023 (change April 17, 2023 | 3:01 pm)

