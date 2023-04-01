The German or Slovenian midfielder from the first minute. The actual ballot of the day for coach Andrea Sottil

The resumption of the championship is fast approaching. The first teams will take to the pitch today, but only in a few hours will it be Udinese’s turn. The match is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at 12 and 30 against a Bologna who has a great desire to surprise. It will be a tough match in which both clubs will do everything possible to bring home the final three points. To date, the situation is certainly one of the most complex, there are many ballots on the pitch given the possible absences and also certain ones due to disqualifications. Holds court a super ballot for the possible starting midfielder, on one side we have the Serbian Lazar Samardzic and on the other the Slovenian Sandi Lovric.

The next league match won’t be absolutely simple and without a halfback like Walace who helps a lot in the defensive phase, there is Mr. Slim who are racking their brains to find possible solutions. To date, the German of Turkish origins should take the place of the former Hamburg player Tolgay Arslan. A courageous choice, but still the most obvious given that Walace’s natural replacement (Mato Jajalo) left for Venice last January. Now let’s see who will support Arslan e Captain Roberto Pereyra in the middle of the field.

Possible owner — One day after the kick-off, the Slovenian player seems to be the favourites Password Lovric. We certainly need a compact team and perhaps Samardzic will only be in the game during the match. A pity, because Sottil will not be able to field the starting eleven who put the Rossoneri champions of Italy in great difficulty just two weeks ago. By changing the subject quickly, don’t miss all the latest news coming from the outgoing market. The Portuguese bomber Beto start looking around for the summer transfer market. Here are all the teams interested in his performance << See also Canada, murderous heat wave: hundreds of deaths in a few days

April 1st – 5pm

