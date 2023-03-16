Lazar Samardzic he is one of the big shots of this team both on the pitch and also for all the fantasy football coaches. We are talking about a real talent that has been on everyone’s lips for some time and is also growing at an impressive speed. Just in the last few hours he was interviewed directly by the company through five questions. Let’s not waste any more time and go read on the word of what promises to be one of the most important players also in view of the next years.