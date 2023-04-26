News Udinese – Samardzic: “I play more and the data is the proof”

In the last few hours, the Serbian midfielder has had his say. Here are his words about this season and above all about his Juventus future

The Juventus team is already thinking about the next championship match against Marco Baroni’s Lecce. In the meantime, however, he had his say on team television Lazar Samardzic. Here are his words on this start to the season and above all on the great performance obtained against Cremonese this Sunday. The man of the match had his say and also took stock of the next championship matches. A lot is expected of him in this season finale, let’s not waste a moment and start immediately with the statements of the midfielder Serbian.

“Il goal on Sunday And born completely instinctively. I like to kick with the outside of my foot and in fact I often try it in training as well”. height needed a clear swerve on the roadmap. The best compliment he received after meeting with the Lombards of Cremona is certainly the one that was delivered to him by his family. Lazar was always keen to specify that in the course of this match he found his game.

Favorite goal — “My favorite goal? Maybe the one with Sassuolo: I played outsole twice, which I really like, and I vote for that one”. Not only the one against the black and green: “Among the many, also a note of merit to the one against Spezia which was his first goal for black and white” . There are so many goals from Laki and above all they are all of excellent workmanship. This concludes the interview with the Juventus player. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the conditions of Isaac Success and Simone Pafundi. There’s no good news for Mr. Andrea Sottil << See also Georgia, protests outside Parliament after the ok to the law on "foreign agents": clashes with the police, water cannons and sprays used

