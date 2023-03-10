The Serbian attacking midfielder gave a long interview to Foot Mercato where he revealed his intention to play in Germany one day

Lazar Samardzic he has just left the German national team for Serbia and continues to be talked about in terms of the transfer market. Although he is not a permanent starter at Udinese, many have noticed his potential. Interviewed by Foot Marketthe 21-year-old spoke about his decision to leave Leipzig, his experience in Italy and potential return to the Bundesliga.

The Serbian attacking midfielder first of all talked about his transition to the professional level, talking about how there is an abysmal difference between the youth teams and the first team, as as a professional, you have to adapt quickly to the intensity and above all you have to constantly put yourself at the trial. “I train and play like a pro for some years and I think I managed to fit in. But I’m still young, my learning process is far from over”. Samardzic he left theHertha Berlin to go to Leipzig in 2020, where he only played 9 games. Has your growth been hindered? “I was younger at the time, I was 18 and had almost no experience. But it was a great moment for me to work with a coach like Julian Nagelsman. I learned a lot from him, even from my teammates at the time, and I kept improving even without playing a lot.”

Samardzic's words — Samardzic he then went on to talk about his experience at Udinese: "I feel very comfortable here. The first year was perfect for settling in. The end of last season went very well and this season I found more continuity. But I'm a very ambitious person, so I still want more minutes. At 21 I no longer have to hide, I have to and I want to show off." He later explained his choice to wear the black and white shirt. "The club really wanted me and showed interest in me. The club has been in Serie A for almost 30 years, it is an established club. We have an excellent team where even young people can express themselves and cultivate ambitions". Finally, a thought on a possible return to the Bundesliga, the championship that launched the young Juventus star. " My two former clubs play in Germany, I was born there, it's one of the best leagues in the world, so obviously I still follow the Bundesliga. You never know what the future holds, but of course the Bundesliga remains one dream destination for a German player".

