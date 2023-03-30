The championship match between Motta’s Bologna and Andrea Sottil’s Udinese is getting closer and closer. The choice on Walace’s replacement

Udinese continues to work on the Bruseschi fields in view of Sunday’s match at 12.30. It is a difficult match to face, given that the opponent will be Bologna. Thiago Motta’s team has shown that they know how to put all the opponents on the course in difficulty. The match also has a fundamental value from the point of view of the standings, given that two teams will face each other in full battle for a placement in the next Conference League. To date it is not easy to predict which of the two sides is the favourite, but an exciting match full of twists and turns awaits us for sure. In the next few hours we will know with absolute certainty who will replace one of the most important players of this Udinese: the Brazilian Walace.

The ballot is wide open and the place is being played out between two. In front of the defense he will certainly give up a few centimeters, but the goal is to field a team capable of making the ball game one of its strengths. Accordingly the choice will fall on one between Sandi Lovric and Tolgay Arslan. The Slovenian footballer is in excellent form even though he hasn’t played much for his national team over the past two weeks. Tolgay, on the other hand, prepared for this game in the best possible way since he was not called up by Turkey and consequently remained at Bruseschi together with his teammates. See also Austria, there is a suspect in the case of the doctor who committed suicide after the threats of the no-vaxes

Here’s who’s the favourite — Surely parte favorito Tolgay Arslan, also because as a quality it seems to be able to best interpret that role. To date it is practically impossible to remove two very classy players like Pereyra and Samardzic from the midfield. As a result, Lovric could come off the bench and be dominant during the match. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. The dream in attack is a striker from Moruniho <<

