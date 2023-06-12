News Udinese – Serie A 23/24 takes shape / Here are the final verdicts

The next championship has definitely taken shape. All the teams that will make up Serie A 23/24 were confirmed yesterday evening after the playouts and playoffs. In the first challenge we saw the victory by the Verona in a pyrotechnic match against Spezia in which everything really happened. 3-1 the final result and Genoa is confirmed as the only Ligurian team in view of next year. At the same time, even in Serie B everything happened at the last minute. Cagliari he needed a win to return to the top flight of Italian football and Pavoletti’s goal came just moments before the final whistle. Mystery Ranieri performs yet another sporting miracle, we cannot say the same thing for the De Laurentiis family. Even if they arrived 120 seconds from the top flight of the Italian championship with the twelfth total wages of the entire cadet championship. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest from the market. A new team for captain Pereyra <<