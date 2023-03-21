During this national break, the name of Simone Pafundi is back in vogue. We need to let the talent born in 2006 play more

The Italian footballer Simone Pafundicontinues to be talked about and does so especially during the national break. This time too, his summons has arrived for the next matches valid for qualifying for the next European championships which will be played in Germany in just over a year. We are certainly talking about a courageous choice by coach Roberto Mancini, but at the same time we can only point out the situation the player is experiencing. On the one hand we see him employed with the club only in the final matches and sporadically, on the other hand he seems to be able to become one of the cornerstones of a new young cycle.

As often happens in these situations, if we want to find the truth we have to do it in the middle. Surely it may seem excessive to summon a footballer like Simone Pafundi who, being born in 2006 runs the risk of missing milestones important to his growth path. Except that in an Italy devoid of great talents and players able to jump man easily, even a footballer like the young black and white can be useful to the cause and be very convenient. At the same time, however, we can see that in order to play a possible promise that could grow even with a few unders, they remain at the players' home who are showing that they know how to make a difference in our league.

More space in black and white — Surely one way to appease the controversy is to see him play a few more minutes with the club team. At the moment Pafundi is permanently enrolled with the first team, but at the same time the minutes played are really too few (just think that the last appearance is against Turin in the final match). Perhaps taking a step back would also be better for the boy who is full of expectations at such a young age.

