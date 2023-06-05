News Udinese – Silvestri as international / The focus on the man of the match

The goalkeeper still showed himself to be super from all points of view. A place in the national team would be the icing on a monstrous season

Udinese is enjoying this season finale to the fullest. Last night’s defeat was completely painless and didn’t change anything in the general classification. We’re talking about a team that had to do without eleven players who were almost always regulars. Difficult to be able to have a say in these conditions. Now we need to continue working in the field and try in every way to make a difference in the coming year as well. Going back to yesterday’s match, however, we can’t help but note the goalkeeper’s match. A match of great level from all points of view. Here’s how in detail Marco Silvestri behaved.

When you see the starting line-up and discover that two out of three centre-backs are complete rookies, the fear of having to make a fool of yourself is there and you can’t hide it. Last night, however, the defense came behaved perfectly until the 70th minute and at the same time where the youngsters didn’t arrive, the goalkeeper took care of it. There are many saves that saved the result and above all put Max Allegri’s Old Lady in check. Now all we can do is think about the boy’s futureno longer very young but who still has a lot of desire to do in our league.

The national dream — To date Marco is still an excellent goalkeeper and he is certainly demonstrating with his plays that he can also deserve a place in the senior national team. His dream hasn’t come true yet, but with the sound of saves he wants to conquer this goal which would be the crowning glory of his career. There is still a long way to go, but let’s hope Mancini can also take a look at the former Verona player. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next match. Here are the report cards of the editorial staff after the last game << See also A life on TV and against Putin, this is how the Ukrainian journalist killed in Kiev fought for the truth

