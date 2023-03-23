The Juventus goalkeeper has no middle ground and immediately specified his idea on the regulation regarding penalty kicks

Marco Silvestri he continues to work in view of the next championship matches and wants to do everything to get a call-up to the national team. At the moment he still has to settle for a secondary role and with a Mancini who doesn’t put him among the top picks, but if he were to continue playing in this way it’s practically impossible to leave him at home. In the meantime he gave an interview to the Gazzetta dello Sport where he clarified his ideas about him both on this season, but above all on the two penalties saved (and then withdrawn) both against Simone Inzaghi’s neroazzurri and against Stefano Pioli’s rossoneri . Here are his statements.

“I think that this regulation is ridiculousI’m being honest”. This is the honest thought of the Juventus goalkeeper after what happened during this championship weekend before the break. It is certainly annoying that a penalty like the one saved by Zlatan Ibrahimovic is withdrawn, also because the goalkeeper was keen to specify that the ball ended up in a lineout and consequently it was impossible to hit back into the net. Different opinion for the extreme free kick taken from Romelu Lukaku. In that case it was also right for Silvestri to have him repeat. The defender (Adam Masina) clearly anticipated the Belgian centre-forward and consequently the repetition is correct.

The background on the penalty shootout — Regarding Ibrahimovic's second shot from eleven meters, this is the thought of the former Hellas Verona player: "I thought he would re-kick the same. I was a bit of a chicken, because it was assumed that he would change". An error of assessment for the goalkeeper who also came very close to neutralizing the second penalty in a row kicked by the Milan team.

