News Udinese / Silvestri raises the alarm: “We goalkeepers are not protected”

The Juventus team is ready to take the field tomorrow afternoon against Cremonese, in a match that promises to be fundamental especially after the away debacle with Roma. The ghosts of the negative streak have been seen again, with a Udinese who is staid and practically never dangerous up front. The intensity beginning of the season seems to have been forgotten and mistakes in the defensive phase are starting to be too many. The Italian goalkeeper presented the match for the Bianconeri Silvestri, speaking above all of his lack of feeling with the penalties. Ecco the word of the former Verona.

Interviewed by Sports WeekUdinese goalkeeper Marco Silvestri lingered on the three penalties he had saved a Lukaku, Ibrahimovic and Pinamonti, but then repeat: “Don’t make me think about it. Lukaku was ready to repeat, Masina enters the area first and anticipates him. But when I parry it to Ibra, Beto takes a ball that goes into a lateral foul, it has nothing to do with rigor”. In short, for the Juventus number one, the current rule should be reviewed because goalkeepers like this would be too disadvantaged: “We goalkeepers we are not protectedI believe that none of those who make the regulations have been in goal half a time”. Even the Rossoneri goalkeeper Mike Maignan he had intervened weeks ago on the matter, against the new IFAB rule on penalties: “Let us block our backs” See also Ukraine, the paradox of the victories of both armies

Silvestri’s words — “Slim? Got me taking the step I needed, play with your feet more. They hadn’t asked me before and it was thought I wasn’t capable, but I’m proving the opposite.” The interview with the former Verona goalkeeper ends here. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship matches. A fundamental player in coach Andrea Sottil’s tactical schemes returns from the first minute. Beto is ready to take back the attack <<

