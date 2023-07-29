Home » News Udinese – Silvestri speaks: “I want to win European tokens”
The Juventus goalkeeper had his say at the Gazzetta dello Sport. Here are the declarations of Udinese’s starting goalkeeper

The extreme defender Marco Silvestrireleased an exclusive interview together with the Gazzetta dello Sport. There were several interesting ideas, the first is undoubtedly the one concerning the new objectives of the team coached by Andrea Sottil and above all how Marco is willing to help the team in order to achieve them: “I want to play, to date I have no intention of doing the second in a big club. I much prefer to have my say with Udinese. I would also like to win some European tokens”. After these words which already give an idea of ​​the Friulians’ possible goal this year, there were also some statements on the new arrivals. Here are the words on Lucca: “In Udine Lorenzo can work with peace of mind in a serene environment. Furthermore, one day I would really like to evaluate his skills at the point guard”. Changing the subject quickly, do not miss all the latest on the outgoing transfer market. The words of Pereyra’s agent <<<

