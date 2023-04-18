News Udinese – Sottil: a clear change is needed / The risk is the exemption

The Juventus coach needs a clear turn in view of the next championship matches. Even the bench is at serious risk

To date no one is safe. The defeat against Bologna and the subsequent one against Roma have cast real shadows over the whole of Juventus. Now it is really difficult to understand what the next moves of the leadership and the presidency will be, but these eight meetings are starting to take on a truly high-level specific weight. After the great start, the renewal of the former Ascoli coach seemed to be only a matter of time, but at the end of this season we can only realize the performance anything but exciting (especially from January onwards). Now we need to find a solution as quickly as possible, the alternative risks being a separation of the roads.

To this day it seems to still be there all the will to continue path con the technician Andrew thin, also because the coach has a one-year contract with the second year only if the club gives the green light. Consequently, President Pozzo has the upper hand together with all his collaborators. For the coach, all that remains is to behave at his best in these last eight games, perhaps finding that lost integrity as the days go by. It will be a difficult task, but already starting from the next day there could be several surprises. The match with Cremonese risks being a real crossroads for the season.

Latest news — The words of the general manager Franco Collavino soothe spirits: “He’s doing wellas I said earlier, and the contractual situation is also based on long-term planning”. miss the statements of the general manager. Franco Collavino takes stock of this incredible vintage << See also Contacts between Turkey and Italy: "A peace conference immediately"

April 18, 2023 (change April 18, 2023 | 10:48 am)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

