World

News Udinese – Sottil desperate / In seven with the suitcases packed

News Udinese – Sottil desperate / In seven with the suitcases packed

The Juventus coach is desperate. There are seven of them with their suitcases packed and who will leave Udine. Here are all the protagonists of the moment

Mr. Slim And desperate. At the moment the team needs to train together day after day, but this is very complex because seven players are about to leave Udine. The international break will not allow Udinese to train fully. Here are the players who will start with their national team.

Commitments with the national teams

The first is Lazar Samardzic who will have to do with Serbia, right after him there are It was Lovric fixed squad of Slovenia. Ebosele on his first call-up with Ireland. In the unders instead there will be newcomers Kristensen and Tikvić. Finally, Vivaldo Semedo has been called up by Portugal.

September 5 – 11:51

