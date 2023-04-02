The Juventus coach is ready for the next championship match. Don’t miss the latest on the team’s possible starting attack

Udinese will be back today (after two weeks) to assert themselves on the playing field. We’re talking about a club that has a great desire to work in view of the next matches and above all to show off, also because at the moment there is still a very lively goal: the Conference League. the black and whites have been missing a European placement for a long, too long time and for this very reason a feat is expected during the next championship match in Bologna. In the meantime the technician has chosen Also today the attack tandem. In a situation like this, you need to be able to rely on ready players who have proved to be in excellent form to date.

On the one hand there will be the Portuguese striker Beto. A very titular for Andrea Sottil. The former Portimonense footballer, after a difficult start to the season and with few spaces, has now taken back his starting shirt and has no intention of letting it go. At his side will be Isaac Success who for a month now has won all the ballots against Florian Thauvin. x Watford are experiencing a period of form bordering on sensational and consequently it is almost impossible to be able to put him out of action or start him from the bench.

The ransom — In search of redemption, however, there is precisely the French playmaker mentioned above. Surely there will be room for him in the second half of the game and the time has come to show off. Today, accordingly, a lot is also expected from Thauvin given that since he arrived at black and white he still hasn’t managed to make the difference as he would have liked. He quickly changed the subject, but remaining on the theme of the match. Here are all the decisions that the two coaches could make in view of this afternoon’s match. The probable formations << See also Syria, soldiers injured in airstrike attributed to Israel

