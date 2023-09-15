News Udinese – Sottil prepares the secret weapon / Ready to overturn everything

Coach Andrea Sottil prepares his secret weapon and can’t wait to be able to upset everything with the last minute change

The Juventus coach is ready for the away match in Cagliari. Right now he is focusing on the move that can help him win the match. The player under observation will come from the bench and he is expected to totally change the fate of the match. Here is the latest news in the world of Udinese.

Mister Sottil’s thoughts

Roberto Pereyrahe will not be used from the first minute, but in the second half will almost certainly enter on the pitch to show what he’s made of. The Argentine could be the classic game-breaking substitution, especially on this occasion given that he would upset the team and above all the quality available.

