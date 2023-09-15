Home » News Udinese – Sottil prepares the secret weapon / Ready to overturn everything
World

News Udinese – Sottil prepares the secret weapon / Ready to overturn everything

by admin
News Udinese – Sottil prepares the secret weapon / Ready to overturn everything

Coach Andrea Sottil prepares his secret weapon and can’t wait to be able to upset everything with the last minute change

The Juventus coach is ready for the away match in Cagliari. Right now he is focusing on the move that can help him win the match. The player under observation will come from the bench and he is expected to totally change the fate of the match. Here is the latest news in the world of Udinese.

Mister Sottil’s thoughts

Roberto Pereyrahe will not be used from the first minute, but in the second half will almost certainly enter on the pitch to show what he’s made of. The Argentine could be the classic game-breaking substitution, especially on this occasion given that he would upset the team and above all the quality available.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mondoudinese to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

September 15th – 10.59am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  Cruïlla announces The Offspring, Alt-J, Moderat and more names

You may also like

teamLab Planets TOKYO: A Unique and Immersive Experience...

Lacoste reinvents a classic – MONDO MODA

Australian Teacher Sentenced to Additional Year for Sexual...

Évelyne Trouillot, here and elsewhere

NSYNC reunite after 20 years

The Governor of Kherson Declares Mandatory Evacuation of...

RHMZ warning about rain in Serbia | Weather...

Cagliari-Udinese | Subtle with the forced choices: here...

President Abinader to Attend Group of 77 and...

The meeting between Meloni and Orbán in Hungary,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy