News Udinese – Sottil smiles again / Beto is there against Cremonese

The coach of the Juventus team smiles again. Against the Lombards of Cremonese there will be a fundamental player like the Portuguese

The Juventus coach Andrea Sottil can finally return to breathe a sigh of relief. We all know very well how important the next championship match against Davide Ballardini’s Cremonese will be and face it without a striker Beto it was undoubtedly an added difficulty. This problem, however, may no longer be so important or to be highlighted, given that yesterday afternoon the center forward in the Portuguese national team he’s back in training with his mates. Let’s take a look at the latest training sessions with the return to the field of an important player like number nine.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, the starting attack will return on Sunday afternoon. On the one hand there will be the Portuguese previously announced and on the other a second striker who disappointed in Rome, but has a great desire to take his personal revenge: Isaac Success. The Nigerian footballer wants at all costs to return to the same way as in this start of 2023, where it had become a real problem for any defence. It’s not easy today, given that in recent performances he has always been one of the most opaque on the playing field. However, his desire for revenge is very strong and we don’t exclude his first goal of the season.

Change the midfield — With Beto's return, he will come lowered in the median a very interesting midfielder like Roberto Pereyra. As a second striker in Rome he did more damage than anything else, but we know that when he returns to the middle of the pitch he knows how to play his game and put everyone in difficulty. Alongside him there is a very open ballot (as always) between the Slovenian Sandi Lovric and the Serbian Lazar Samardzic.

