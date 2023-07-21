News Udinese – Sottil: “Thauvin is showing what he’s worth”

Coach Andrea Sottil spoke about this first week and a half of work that has just ended. Let’s read all the statements

The technician Andrea Sottil had his say at the end of the second friendly match of the season. The team from Friuli Venezia Giulia in the Austrian retreat managed to win by five goals to one against the Austrians of Ask Klagenfurt. A success that inspires confidence in the team, also because the match has never been in the balance except in the first fraction. At the end of the engagement, as previously mentioned, the coach took stock. Here are the statements that have highlighted both the condition of the team, but also the moment of form that some players like Thauvin are experiencing in particular.

“Friendlies have been programmed with increasing difficulty. It was a good test on a physical level”. Sottil is never cryptic as always and gets straight to the point: “I chose to have two teams play to give everyone 45 minutes of play. We’ve done fairly well to date, we’re still missing something, but that’s okay since we’re at the beginning of our retreat.” The coach also added: “At the moment it’s clear that the legs are not responding as they shouldbut he’s okay with it since we’ve just started working”. Not only about the progress of the retreat, but he spoke specifically about the match played by Florian Thauvin.

French is in great shape

—

“When you start from the beginning it’s a whole other story, it is arrived from a less intense championshipthe Mexican one, of a completely different thickness on a physical and technical-tactical level”. He didn’t finish here: “This year he started off on the right foot and is showing what he is. I hope it continues like this“. Starting tomorrow, Udinese will get back to work on the Austrian training fields. The post-match interview with the Zebrette coach ends here. Now let’s go and see in detail all the latest arrivals and departures from the transfer market. The team is about to close the sale of Becao: the details <<

