News Udinese – Success or Thauvin? / Here's who's starting at the first

News Udinese – Success or Thauvin? / Here's who's starting at the first

Isaac Success or Florian Thauvin? Here’s who will start the first league match and especially the first official match in the Italian Cup

Isaac Success o Florian Thauvin? This is undoubtedly the dilemma of the moment. The Juventus team continues to work in view of the next league matches and above all before the official match in the Italian Cup against Catanzaro. To date the choice falls on the French footballer also for a matter of fitness. Florian Thauvin showed during the preparations that he is in absolute form and above all ready for a starting shirt during these first meetings. Isaac took to the field for the first time only this Saturday. Still too early to be able to risk it from the first minute of the game. Precisely for this reason the team against Catanzaro and above all against the Old Lady will rely on the former Marseille footballer. By quickly changing the subject, don’t lose all the details on the negotiation of the moment. Aké is very close to the Juventus club: the point <<

August 7 – 09:14

