News Udinese – Success vs Thauvin: a starting shirt for two

Isaac Success and Florian Thauvin are ready to battle for a starting shirt. Here are all the latest to emerge from Bruseschi

This start to the season has been anything but positive Udinese to analyze every single player in the squad. At this moment almost no one has a permanent job, also because we need to find a team that guarantees points and good performances as soon as possible. Here’s the latest on who will start as second striker.

Except for sensational twists Andrea Sottil has already decided who will play on Monday evening from the first minute. The undisputed holder of the position should be Florian Thauvin. The Frenchman is convincing more than the Nigerian and consequently he will have yet another chance from the start. Now, however, much more is expected from him and from his plays.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mondoudinese to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

October 21st – 12.04pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

