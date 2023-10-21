Home » News Udinese – Success vs Thauvin: a starting shirt for two
World

News Udinese – Success vs Thauvin: a starting shirt for two

by admin
News Udinese – Success vs Thauvin: a starting shirt for two

Isaac Success and Florian Thauvin are ready to battle for a starting shirt. Here are all the latest to emerge from Bruseschi

This start to the season has been anything but positive Udinese to analyze every single player in the squad. At this moment almost no one has a permanent job, also because we need to find a team that guarantees points and good performances as soon as possible. Here’s the latest on who will start as second striker.

Except for sensational twists Andrea Sottil has already decided who will play on Monday evening from the first minute. The undisputed holder of the position should be Florian Thauvin. The Frenchman is convincing more than the Nigerian and consequently he will have yet another chance from the start. Now, however, much more is expected from him and from his plays.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mondoudinese to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

October 21st – 12.04pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  United States, Haitian migrants whipped at the border: the condemnation of the White House

You may also like

Fun, Trenette al pesto and Cosplay: Here’s to...

Stampede at Kenyan Stadium on Mashujaa Day Leaves...

DRC: coupé-décalé, a style of music or a...

My Warangal in the footsteps of Father Colombo

Devastating Tornado Strikes La Loma: Urgent Call for...

FAVORITE STORIES FROM SERBIA FROM NOW ON IN...

Collaboration with JLo and Intimissimi – MONDO MODA

Hamas Releases US Hostages in Gaza Strip: Qatar’s...

Israel shows the weapons used by Hamas for...

The Intensifying Political Polarization Continues to Impede Election...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy