News Udinese – Surprise on the Juventus side / A new star is born

Andrea Sottil's team has closed the championship match against Doria. There were, however, some incredible surprises: the latest

Udinese continues to work in view of the next championship matches. We’re talking about a team that has a great desire to do and above all to continue to win in order to finish eighth. It won’t be easy for the black and whites to be able to put all the teams arriving in the next four days in difficulty, but the last word has not yet been said. In recent meetings, a player was discovered who could really lend a big hand to the Friuli Venezia Giulia team. We are talking about a talent discovered step by step that finally seems to be ready for a knit as a very owner.

He played the game as a starter in a spatial way from the first to the last minute. Festy Ebosele it was a factor throughout the match. His gallops put even a good defender like Tommaso Augello in serious difficulty. The assist from the first goal it was born from a great play. Powerful eighty meters dash that took him to the edge of the penalty area unchallenged and then perfect hole for the captain Roberto Pereyra. The Argentine footballer was good and smart at playing the scavet, but it remains a play of the highest order. At the end of the game there was no shortage of compliments for the great match played by the class of 2002.

The words of the veterans — He spoke first Roberto Pereyra explaining that a lot is asked of young people, precisely because they have all the qualities to be able to do well and help the team. Then the technician increased the dose too Andrea Subtil. The coach specified that Festy has almost frightening room for improvement and above all that her staff has done an incredible job to be able to make the most of her qualities.

