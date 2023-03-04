Udinese is working hard on the Bruseschi pitches in view of the next championship match. There’s some good news from Thauvin

The French footballer Florian Thauvin he has not had an impressive impact since his arrival in black and white. Surely his qualities can’t be in doubt, but right now we can’t do anything but complain about his performance. In most of the times he has taken over from the bench he has never managed to threaten himself with the plays that have made the Marseille fans fall in love with him. Unfortunately for the French there isn’t even that much time to wait since he has arrived for replace the injured Gerard Deulofeu and consequently a ready player was expected from the first meetings. From the training camps, however, there are some important news.

If in official matches Florian can be defined as a ghost player, we cannot say the same for the mini-matches played on the Bruseschi training grounds. After last week’s compliments from the director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino, also during yesterday’s training Thauvin surprised everyone. In the match played in the family he put on the scoresheet two networks against Jari Sturm’s Primavera. An important test that could defeat the cards in view of the next championship match. The first big chance for the 2018 world champion could come against Atalanta in Bergamo.

The starting shirt — Already against Simone Inzaghi’s neroazzurri he wore owner’s shirt, but it didn’t really go well. However, on Saturday afternoon he could have his revenge against other neroazzurri: Atalanta. Sottil could deploy him behind Beto and see the two in action for the first time without any support (as Pereyra was in the San Siro match). Who knows if this trust can put the Frenchman back on track. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the incoming market. We are working on a surprise hit << See also The G7 towards the final agreement: oil price ceiling and new sanctions

1 March – 09:32

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

