Home World News Udinese – Thauvin commands Bruseschi / Starting shirt coming soon
World

News Udinese – Thauvin commands Bruseschi / Starting shirt coming soon

by admin
News Udinese – Thauvin commands Bruseschi / Starting shirt coming soon

Udinese is working hard on the Bruseschi pitches in view of the next championship match. There’s some good news from Thauvin

The French footballer Florian Thauvin he has not had an impressive impact since his arrival in black and white. Surely his qualities can’t be in doubt, but right now we can’t do anything but complain about his performance. In most of the times he has taken over from the bench he has never managed to threaten himself with the plays that have made the Marseille fans fall in love with him. Unfortunately for the French there isn’t even that much time to wait since he has arrived for replace the injured Gerard Deulofeu and consequently a ready player was expected from the first meetings. From the training camps, however, there are some important news.

If in official matches Florian can be defined as a ghost player, we cannot say the same for the mini-matches played on the Bruseschi training grounds. After last week’s compliments from the director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino, also during yesterday’s training Thauvin surprised everyone. In the match played in the family he put on the scoresheet two networks against Jari Sturm’s Primavera. An important test that could defeat the cards in view of the next championship match. The first big chance for the 2018 world champion could come against Atalanta in Bergamo.

The starting shirt

Already against Simone Inzaghi’s neroazzurri he wore owner’s shirt, but it didn’t really go well. However, on Saturday afternoon he could have his revenge against other neroazzurri: Atalanta. Sottil could deploy him behind Beto and see the two in action for the first time without any support (as Pereyra was in the San Siro match). Who knows if this trust can put the Frenchman back on track. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the incoming market. We are working on a surprise hit <<

See also  The G7 towards the final agreement: oil price ceiling and new sanctions

1 March – 09:32

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Udinese – Everyone at work towards the match...

Meloni in the Emirates mends the rift in...

FMP basketball players insulted in Skopje | Sports

daily horoscope for March 4, 2023 | Fun

Lil Yatchy, critic of his album Let’s Start...

Palermo, buys an iPad and finds himself accused...

He sees a small car sink into the...

Udinese-Atalanta / Will there be Pasalic and Zapata?...

Ivica Iliev criticized Partizan football players | Sports

Daily horoscope for March 4, 2023 | Magazine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy