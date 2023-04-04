The Juventus club continues to work in view of the next league matches. Today we need to resolve the Florian Thauvin situation

The French midfielder or second striker Florian Thauvin he arrived in Udine a few months ago, more precisely during the last days of the winter transfer market. A purchase that immediately made the Juventus fans rejoice, given that we are talking about a footballer who has often demonstrated his qualities both nationally and internationally with the shirt of his national team and with that of Marseille. The landing in Italy also served to relaunch his career which has certainly received an abrupt stop after the decision to go to play in Mexico for Tigres, but the latest performances are speaking clearly.

To date the marriage between Udinese and the 2018 World Champion footballer not what everyone expected. We are talking about a talent that was expected to be fundamental right away and to date has not yet managed to make a difference anywhere on the pitch. His performances from the first minute were nothing short of dull both against Simone Inzaghi’s neroazzurri and the day before yesterday against Bologna. In this way we cannot go on and a possible farewell already during this summer market session cannot be excluded.

The last part of the season — There are still ten games to be able to find a flicker or in any case some good performance to make everyone change his mind. Thauvin’s experience can only be defined in one way: bankruptcy. It must be hoped that over the next few months the club will be able to find a solution that manages to get everyone to agree first of all with the second striker who still wants to relaunch himself. However, the words of the director Marino should not be forgotten who qualifies the French as a possible phenomenon. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the statements made by the team’s centre-forward: the Portuguese Beto. Here is the footballer’s point on this season << See also US federal agency employees have 30 days to remove TikTok from their work phones

