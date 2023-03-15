The Juventus team continues to work in view of the next league matches. In the meantime, the first news on training arrives

The Juventus team is preparing for the last match before a two-week break for the national teams. The challenge won’t be the simplest, given that the fully seasoned Rossoneri will arrive from the other side of the pitch after Monday night’s draw against Salernitana. Andrea Sottil’s team, however, is aware and knows that it can make the difference hoping to bring home some important points. To do that you need the full team and all of its players in the best shape. Among these there is also an attacker who is unable to unlock himself, but always provides evidence of the highest level. Spotlight on Isaac Success e its dualism with the French wing Florian Thauvin.

France striker he didn’t start his period in black and white in the best way. At the moment he is too often contenting himself with some simple footage of the competition which is absolutely too little for a talent of his caliber. Only that in the games he played from the start he didn’t provide any kind of guarantee and indeed he often turned out to be a fish out of water. Precisely for this reason the technician was forced to dust off Isaac Success that even if he is not a marvel in front of goal from all over the field and is fundamental in the team’s game.

Against the Rossoneri — Saturday evening the presence of Isaac Success is almost certain from the first moment of the game. Difficult that thincan deploy a footballer who is not at his best for such an important match. Starting from the second fraction, there could be the conditions to risk the presence of the new team member.

