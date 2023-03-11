Has Thauvin become a mysterious object for the Juventus club? Soon to say for sure, let’s make a point about performance

Florian Thauvin the last days of the transfer market have arrived to replace the injured (long-term) Gerard Deulofeu. Much was expected of him from the very first minutes, given that we are still talking about a World Champion with France in 2018. To date, however, his performances have not been exactly convincing and indeed have left more than a few doubts . We still have to wait for a talent that has landed in our football for a very short time, but overall the purchase was made in order to have a striker ready right from the start. This guarantee seems unable to be provided by Florian, but let’s go to analyze its performance.

Then yesterday afternoon a dull match arrived from many points of view, with too many inaccuracies in finishing that it undercarries. His entry gave little to the Friuli maneuver. The player touched very few balls and the few that landed on his feet were badly wasted. A striker from whom much more is expected, also because he arrived in Italy to be able to replace Gerard Deulofeu.

Dull performance — Sottil took care of making a point about the shape of Thauvinafter the match against Atalanta: “Florian sta crescendo in terms of intensity and numbers. He needs to find the competitive spirit of Serie A again. He’s a high-quality player, but there’s a difference that in two years in the Mexican league you’ll lose some pace. In training he works hard, so I’m sure from now on he’ll give us one big hand“. The bianconeri want to make the difference, but at the moment they can’t get the victory. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the incoming market. A new name for the << attack See also Meloni in Tripoli signs the gas agreement. And from Rome other patrol boats to the Libyans

