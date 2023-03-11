Home World News Udinese – Thauvin is still not convincing: he has to find his rhythm
World

News Udinese – Thauvin is still not convincing: he has to find his rhythm

by admin
News Udinese – Thauvin is still not convincing: he has to find his rhythm

Has Thauvin become a mysterious object for the Juventus club? Soon to say for sure, let’s make a point about performance

Florian Thauvin the last days of the transfer market have arrived to replace the injured (long-term) Gerard Deulofeu. Much was expected of him from the very first minutes, given that we are still talking about a World Champion with France in 2018. To date, however, his performances have not been exactly convincing and indeed have left more than a few doubts . We still have to wait for a talent that has landed in our football for a very short time, but overall the purchase was made in order to have a striker ready right from the start. This guarantee seems unable to be provided by Florian, but let’s go to analyze its performance.

Then yesterday afternoon a dull match arrived from many points of view, with too many inaccuracies in finishing that it undercarries. His entry gave little to the Friuli maneuver. The player touched very few balls and the few that landed on his feet were badly wasted. A striker from whom much more is expected, also because he arrived in Italy to be able to replace Gerard Deulofeu.

Dull performance

Sottil took care of making a point about the shape of Thauvinafter the match against Atalanta: “Florian sta crescendo in terms of intensity and numbers. He needs to find the competitive spirit of Serie A again. He’s a high-quality player, but there’s a difference that in two years in the Mexican league you’ll lose some pace. In training he works hard, so I’m sure from now on he’ll give us one big hand“. The bianconeri want to make the difference, but at the moment they can’t get the victory. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the incoming market. A new name for the << attack

See also  Meloni in Tripoli signs the gas agreement. And from Rome other patrol boats to the Libyans

March 7 – 11:51

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Daily horoscope for March 11, 2023 | Magazine...

Mother whips her 15-year-old daughter with an electric...

Milan, the investigation closed for Grillo on Moby:...

Weather forecast for March 11, 2023 | Vremenska...

Xi Jinping re-elected president of China: why is...

“I cut my hair, this time it’s more...

Meloni leaves Netanyahu and flies to Salvini. Surprise...

The State Department reacted to Dodik’s comments Info

Why Nedovic didn’t play a good part of...

Pope Francis: Action needed to fight poverty –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy