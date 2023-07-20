News Udinese – Thauvin on the rise / From farewell to central pivot

The Frenchman has been growing continuously since wearing the black and white club shirt. Since leaving, he has now become a central pivot of the club

How many things can change in a few days of preparation? The question should be asked Florian Thauvin and the answer might be obvious: “Everything”. The footballer has passed from a goodbye that is probably imminent. Updates from France arrived every day about his possible farewell. Montpellier was actually interested in the player, but in the end nothing came of it. In this way Florian had the possibility of gaining trust with Udinese in these days of retreat and friendlies are proving him right. The footballer has already scored twice and is also playing really good games. Now we will see if he will be able to confirm himself against higher level opponents starting this Saturday with the match against Pafos. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. Pereyra has to decide between two teams: here are the favorites <<

July 20 – 12:21

