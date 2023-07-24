News Udinese – Thauvin, Success and Deulofeu / Three-way race for a place

Udinese is preparing for the new season and at the moment there is a real three-way race for a fundamental position like second striker

Thauvin, Success and Deulofeu know they will have to fight for a starting shirt. Today it becomes difficult to make calculations, given that all three players have been or are becoming central to the project and above all have unique qualities. The first to surprise is without a doubt Florian Thauvin. After the first six months, which were nothing short of unwatchable, the French boy seems to have changed his gear and is now ready to gain a lot of satisfaction. Florian has already booked a starting shirt for this start of the championship. In the first three friendlies they gave a good idea of ​​how dangerous he can be on the pitch. Four goals put on the scoresheet to which several assists must also be added.

The second to point to one the starting shirt is the Nigerian Isaac Success. His season is not starting in the best way, given that he is still stuck in the pits due to the leg injury. There is no certain information about his return, but it seems to be only a matter of a few days. The Nigerian, unfortunately, is going through the same situation that Beto went through just over a season ago. Let’s hope that, like the Portuguese, this injury doesn’t affect his season, having already affected the previous one.

The owner of the place

Gerard Deulofeu he proved to everyone that he is the real owner of the number 10 shirt and above all of the role of second striker. His ordeal that began last January is about to end and consequently we are preparing for the start of the championship. The Spaniard will have a lot of competition, but he is determined to take back the starting shirt with good plays.

