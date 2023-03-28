The alarm for Slovenian footballer Jaka Bijol returns. The central defender against Bologna will be there. Sottil breathes a sigh of relief

In the last few hours there was a lot of concern about the condition of Slovenian central defender Jaka Bijol. After a blow received the other night against San Marino he was forced to leave the field before the end of the first half. The footballer immediately went to the hospital in Ljubljana in order to be able to carry out all the usual checks and tests. After the various analyzes we are certain that Jaka Bijol has nothing serious and barring sensational unforeseen events, it will be against Thiago Motta’s Bologna. News that reassures all Juventus fans, given that until now there was the risk of taking the field with three defenders who were anything but regulars.

With Bijol’s return, the problems calmed down momentarily. It should always be remembered that there will be no of important players like Nehuen Perez and Rodrigo Becao, consequently the emergency in defense is far from being defined. Now it will be up to coach Andrea Sottil to look for and find a solution that guarantees the team the ability to fight on equal terms with a Bologna side which has been experiencing excellent form since Motta arrived. We remind you that at the moment Adam Masina is not yet at his best and consequently he is not sure of a call-up in defence.

Problems in between too — Not only in defence, but also in midfield, the problems persist in view of Sunday afternoon's match. In addition to the two defenders mentioned above there will not even be the halfback Walace. The Brazilian will most likely be replaced by another Slovenian player: Sandi Lovric. There remains another situation that is far from simple to deal with. A sensational performance by the Juventus team will be needed to remedy all these problems and bring home the final three points.

