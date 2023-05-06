News Udinese – The attack emergency continues / The latest on the Beto striker

Udinese is preparing for the next championship match. Andrea Sottil’s team wants to keep doing well, but they need their striker

Udinese continues to work in view of the next championship matches. We’re talking about a team that has a great desire to make a difference and especially in these last few matches to look for that continuity that has been lacking since the beginning of the year and especially in the second half of the tournament. In order to continue to do well, we need first-rate players and above all an attacking champion who has always had his say since the beginning of the year. The Portuguese bomber Beto is trying to recover in order to continue to score even during the last games of this season. Let’s see in detail the point on his physical condition.

At the moment the favorite to lead the attack during the next league match against Sampdoria this Monday is Ilja Somethingroski. Hopefully he can recover Beto at least for a piece of the race (if necessary) in the final, but the situation is quite complex for the player. The back problem has already been stopping him for two weeks and consequently caution is more than necessary in order to avoid bigger problems in the future. Now we can’t do anything but see what the starting attack of the Friulian team will be in two days.

The two owners — They've been playing together for two games and 90% of them will do it again this Monday at 6.30pm. Udinese will line up in front Roberto "El Tucu" Pereyra and as his maneuver partner Ilya Nestorovsky. A duo that has demonstrated all its capabilities and is growing visibly. With these two forwards, the insertions of the midfielders will also be fundamental, which is why we will still rely on Sandi Lovric and Lazar Samardzic. Quickly changing the subject, but staying on the game theme. Don't miss the latest on the match director for the next match. Here's who will referee the clash between Udinese and Sampdoria

