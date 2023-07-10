News Udinese – The Bianconeri are in the top 10 for attendance at the stadium

The team is ready for the season, first a new data on the past year arrives. The team is in the top 10 for stadium attendance

Udinese fans it has always been on display over the last few seasons and the definitive confirmation has come through the data. The Juventus club ranks at tenth place for attendance within its stadium. A constantly growing number with a team that in the last year has recorded several sold out thanks to the excellent start and the first place held for seven/eight days. In first and second place we find the two clubs from Milan both in terms of number of appearances, but also thanks to the size of the stadium. The last step of the podium is conquered by Roma thanks to its endless series of sold out day after day and finally the fourth place belongs to the Italian champions who have mainly filled Maradona from January onwards. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the incoming market. Alexander Zanoli close to the bianconeri, what’s true

July 10 – 09:51

