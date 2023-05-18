Home » News Udinese – The black and whites with a special shirt on Sunday / The photos
News Udinese – The black and whites with a special shirt on Sunday / The photos

Andrea Sottil’s team will take to the field on Sunday afternoon with a special and never used jersey. Let’s see what it is

Udinese presented the fourth shirt of this season. The kit will only be worn in next Sunday’s match against Maurizio Sarri’s biancocelesti. It is a campaign that Udinese has undertaken for fight homophobia. The shirt in question was designed according to an idea of ​​the Juventus club. The goal is to support as much as possible this day also called by the Football League. It will not only try to raise awareness on the topic of homophobia, but also on transphobia and biphobia. As always the black and white club shows itself to be a step forward to everyone and in fact it was the only company to formalize a prestigious initiative of this type. Let’s go and see all the photos of the shirt that will be worn in just three days against the team from the Capital.

The presentation post

