News Udinese – The calendar for the 37th round of the championship has been defined

Udinese is preparing for the next league matches. In the meantime, the calendar for the 37th day has been perfected

Just in the last few hours it came out the official calendar for the penultimate day of the championship. Important challenges that could decide an entire tournament and below we will report all the times of the matches in question. It starts on Friday 26 May with Udinese That will take the field at 18 and 30 against Salernitana at the Arechi stadium in Salerno. A really important challenge for Andrea Sottil’s team who want to end this tournament with as many points as possible until the end.

Immediately after the black and white match, Sampdoria will take the field and will do so against Sassuolo (direct opponent for the fight on the left side of the standings). The match is scheduled for Friday, but at 8.45 pm. Saturday, however, will be the turn of Spezia-Turin at 15, Fiorentina-Rome at 18 and to end the day there will be Simone Inzaghi’s neroazzurri against Gasperini’s Goddess at night. The last five matches will be played on Sunday. The first is the lunch match which will be fundamental in the fight for salvation and we are talking about the challenge between Verona and Empoli. Then at 15 other matches that Udinese will follow very carefully, given that Bologna (against Di Spalletti’s Napoli) and Monza (against Barone’s Lecce) will take the field. Two fundamental challenges for the continuous fight for eighth place and in which the Pozzo company hopes to be able to gain important lengths. See also Australia, bouncy castle collapses: 4 children dead

The postponements — The last two matches that will end the hostilities are Maurizio Sarri’s biancocelesti against Davide Ballardini’s Grigiorossi and the big match between Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri e the black and whites of Max Allegri. The penultimate day of the championship is increasingly proving to be a fundamental crossroads for this championship. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship match. Here are the latest on the outgoing market. Beto leaves? No problem, here’s the replacement <<

20 maggio – 08:46

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

