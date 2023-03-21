Stadium expansion could determine Dacia Arena’s chances of hosting Euro2032 matches, if played in Italy

According to the latest rumors, there would be several possibilities that the Dacia Arena can host some matches of the Euro 2032 should Italy win as organizing state. On 9 March 2023, the Senate approved the Government’s support for the candidacy put forward by the FIGC for the organization of the final phase of the European Football Championship. Among the first names of the possible stadiums that could have hosted the matches of the event, the president of the FIGC Gravina and the Minister of Sport Abodi they had removed the Udinese stadium from the list, as it did not meet the minimum capacity necessary for a competition of this caliber. But with the next administrative elections, the situation could change.

The Municipality of Udine, in fact, has already signed an agreement with Udinese for a stadium expansion plan. This is to ensure that the system is up to standard for the upcoming European Championship. The current mayor of Udine, Pietro Fontaninipredicts optimism about the success of the operation: “We have a beautiful stadium and Udinese does is busy with the expansion works. Our geographical position is strategic with respect to a good part of Europe and the game of football is always a great show” . For the mayor it is important to overcome some steps in the coming months to better understand the situation. “We have a good chance of successboth for the quality of the system and because, between airports and motorways, we have the infrastructures that make it easier to get to the city from neighboring countries”. See also Jointly build the "Belt and Road" to create a better future - Xinhua English.news.cn

All on the same side — The candidate for mayor is also of the same line Ivano Marchiol: “An organization process must be followed that goes hand in hand with the city. Only in this way does this great event become participatory from the local context, with a view to accessibility of structures and events. If this does not happen, the European Championship would only become a weapon of mass distraction“. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss Director Marino’s words. Here are his statements to Udinese TV <<<

