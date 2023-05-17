News Udinese – The decision on Becao / Here’s how many days he’ll be out

Udinese discovers for how many days they will have to do without one of the most important players: Rodrigo Becao. Here are the latest on the disqualification

The match against Fiorentina it was one of the worst for Udinese this season. Not only because there was never a match on the pitch from start to finish with the Viola dominating without great difficulty, but also because a real blow came at the end of the match. The bianconeri received a red card which certainly won’t do them any good in view of the next championship matches. The team knows they have to make the difference on the pitch and for this very reason the absence of Rodrigo Becao against Maurizio Sarri’s biancocelesti it could be fundamental. Let’s take a detailed look at the disqualification that was imposed on the Juventus central defender.

Rodrigo Becao will have to stay off the field per “just” a meeting championship. A fairly light punishment if we think that he was sent off for violent behavior and above all with a direct red light and not a double yellow. Same fate also for the Italian player of the viola, Jack Bonaventura. Both after just one day in the pits will be able to return to lend a hand to their teams. Now it’s off a real puzzle for mister Sottil who has to find a way to replace the Brazilian footballer who won’t be there in Rome.

The possible substitute — Barring sensational twists for replace Becao the Moroccan will be relied upon Adam Masina. The central defender is ready to return to having an important role as before the knee injury. The former Bologna player will be placed on the flank of his competence (the one on the left) and Nehuen Perez will be moved to the right. In this way, the bianconeri are ready for the challenge against a team that is currently fighting for access to the next Champions League. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. Pozzo keeps Samardzic close: the negotiation << See also Police disband "Scorpion" unit that killed Tire Nichols

17 maggio – 08:54

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

