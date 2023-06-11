News Udinese – The defense restarts from three / Here are the future top players

Andrea Sottil’s team continues to work on the market. In the meantime, the defense will restart from three protagonists of this year, that’s who

The black and white defense he knows very well that during this summer he will lose a very important player like Rodrigo Becao. At the same time he is securing three central defenders to start from. Players who have already been enthusiastic during this year and the goal now is to continue on this level of performance. The first is nehuen perez. His growth has been impressive and within two seasons he has become one of the best right-arms in the three-man defense in our league. We recall that he arrived in Italy as a complete neophyte of the form used by Udinese, but in a very short time and with a lot of work he managed to show off. Now all we can do is wait for the new season to see him on the pitch again.

The second defender arrived in Italy just this summer and he too found himself in a completely new defensive environment. We are talking about Slovenian Jaka Bijol. A real mastiff that was difficult to stop and in fact almost all the attackers really struggled to overcome him and try to put goalkeeper Marco Silvestri in difficulty. For him too, the next season will be the season of truth. First of all, however, one must defend his performance in the transfer market in every possible way. Many teams are interested in him, but he remains too important a player for the Bianconeri. See also International News Briefing for January 14: Maine Township Wins $1.35 Billion Lottery Jackpot | US Mega Millions | Natural Gas Pipeline Explosion

Time to relaunch — The third defender was not seen much due to a very serious injury. However, he still wants to be important and above all to win with the Bianconeri. We are talking about Adam Masina. The Moroccan of Bologna origins knows that next year he will be one of the players under observation and wants to be ready at all costs. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. Marotta doesn’t give up the Becao track <<

