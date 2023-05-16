Home » News Udinese – The former Fernando Llorente retires from football
News Udinese – The former Fernando Llorente retires from football

News Udinese – The former Fernando Llorente retires from football

The Spanish centre-forward officially retires from playing football. Let’s retrace his career together from Spain to the Bianconeri

In the last hours Fernando Llorente has officially retired from football played. The Spanish centre-forward made this important decision at the age of 38, after spending an entire season without being approached by any club. His last performances have been registrate all’Eibar, in the Spanish Serie B or also called Segunda Division. The only two goals in more than twenty games played didn’t lead to reconfirmation and after a few months’ break he decided to hang up his boots. Udinese remembers Very well the marriage had with the center forward even if it didn’t bring the desired results. Fourteen games played with the Friulian shirt on his shoulders and one goal on the scoresheet. We can do nothing but wish Fernando Llorente a good career continuation. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the outgoing market. The point on renewals <<

