News Udinese – The midfield is written / Here’s who will start from the first

Tomorrow we take to the field. Udinese wants to continue winning and is willing to do anything to be able to open a real 3-in-a-row that can lead them to eighth place in the final. Bologna is only two points away and consequently the Europe goal is still possible to achieve. It certainly won’t be easy given the competition and the many teams that are tied in the standings, but this Udinese team has shown that they can play a leading role. It won’t be easy to continue making a difference in this way, but in the meantime let’s see who will be the starting midfield during the next championship match.

Tomorrow evening there is no room for other results than victory. At the Via del Mare in Lecce a real bedlam is expected, but at the same time we are talking about a team that has a great desire to get three points which would mean eighth place in the standings. In order to obtain it, Andrea Sottil has decided that he will rely on the best midfield available. On the one hand there will be Slovenian Sandi Lovric e on the other the Serbian Lazar Samardzic. Logically behind this duo that has been combining well in recent weeks, there will be the fundamental contribution of the Brazilian halfback Walacethe only irreplaceable for the former Ascoli coach. See also Eitan Biran, the Italian consul meets the child in Israel

The titular captain anyway — Surely this module allows a Mr. Slim to put on the playing field really lots of technique. In fact, behind the only striker who will be the Portuguese Beto there will be captain Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra. A team that will focus on the great qualities of its players to bring home a success that will really weigh a lot for the final standings. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the new transfer market. Here is the focus on the newcomer Brenner <<

