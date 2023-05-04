News Udinese – The official line-ups: the knot in attack has been resolved

Udinese is ready to take the field in the postponement of the thirty-second of the championship. Just tonight there will be a very important match against a big club like Napoli which could officially become champion of Italy at the Dacia Arena. Udinese has no intention of making the Azzurri celebrate with all this simplicity, but the team must give everything to be able to make a difference and try in every way to win the final three points. The aim of the bianconeri is to obtain the eighth place finish and the Neapolitan Scudetto party counts for little. Today we’ll play to give everything on the pitch, even if there’s no good news. Here you are official formations who will take the field tonight at the Dacia Arena.