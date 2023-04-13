The president Giampaolo Pozzo was very close to convening a retreat in view of the next meeting, but in the end he changed his mind: the latest

Danger escaped. This could be one of the thoughts of the Juventus players after the patron’s decision to revoke the idea of ​​retiring which was gaining momentum in the last few hours. The latest results were far from excellent and consequently it was Giampaolo Pozzo himself who thought about a retirement to reunite the group in view of this end of the season. There are still several games to play and you can’t lose every compass so far from the end. As a result, all we can do is continue to work tirelessly in view of the next championship commitments.

The match against Rome will be the litmus test to best comment on this vintage. To date it is really difficult to draw the accounts for a team that started sensationally, but scored very few points in the remaining games. After the great start, let’s remember that Udinese only managed to get three victories and two against teams in a non-optimal state of form such as Empoli and Deki Stankovic’s Sampdoria. The great match against a high-level team like Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri is still impressed in the eyes of all the fans, but this can also be defined as the only great performance of 2023.

The turning point must come on Sunday — Now another top-notch match against a top tier club like the Giallorossi. Mister Sottil knows that there can't be yet another misstep and wants to try to replicate the great match played against Roma in the smallest details at the beginning of the season. Quickly changing the subject, don't miss all the latest in view of the next league matches and above all on the market negotiations of this last period. For a new full-back to arrive, there is a central defender to go. The latest on Becao

