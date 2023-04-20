News Udinese – The point on the training session / Beto returns to the group

The Juventus team continues to work in view of the next commitments. The Portuguese centre-forward Beto is back in the group, here are all the latest

Udinese continues to work on the Bruseschi fields in view of the championship match on Sunday afternoon. A challenge that will hardly make a difference on the final standings for the bianconeri, but is very useful for the mood of Andrea Sottil’s team. On the other hand, however, there will be a team that is nothing short of fierce and with a great desire to return to collect fundamental points for its race for salvation: Davide Ballardini’s Cremonese. On the training fields, these are fundamental days to get prepared for this match. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go see all the latest news coming from the sports centers of the two clubs that will compete at the Dacia Arena.

One of the main problems of the clash in Rome was undoubtedly the attack. Udinese until penalty by Roberto Pereyra he had never managed to make himself dangerous with shots towards the opposing goal. Isaac Success has certainly given everything for the team, but the role of first striker is not yet for him considering that the difference with Beto in the field and with Beto out of the latter it was felt and not a little. Now there is hope precisely because the Portuguese centre-forward seems to have returned to coaching full-time with the Juventus club.

The latest from Bruseschi — Today a really important training session was broadcast in preparation for the match. A lot of tactics during this afternoon which served to better study all the movements to be done during the match. Stay connected so you don't miss all the latest in view of the next championship match but above all the news coming from the transfer market. In the last few hours an agreement is being sought for the Brazilian centre-forward Brenner. He comes from Cincinnati but has a great desire to show everyone his qualities. Here are the latest on the negotiation of the moment

