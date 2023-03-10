The Juventus team continues to work in view of the next league matches. The point on today’s double training session

Udinese continue to work in view of the next championship matches. The company managed by the Pozzo family wants to keep winning, as this is a habit almost lost during this new year. We remind you that in the last eighteen games only one success has arrived for Andrea Sottil’s men (friendlies excluded) and consequently the time has come to start again. We must do it with all possible strength and above all at all costs, given that this team can still aspire to great goals such as a European position and qualification for the next Conference League. Just today the team took to the pitch for a double training session in view of the next championship match. Here’s how it went.

Today he team it was divided into two sections and had an alternating program during the two sessions. First there was a session between the field and the gym to continue to keep an excellent tone in view of the next commitments. After the lunch break, we met in the afternoon for technical-tactical exercises. You have to prepare in the best way for the match Saturday afternoon against Empoli and under no circumstances is any kind of distraction allowed.

Still apart — There’s no good news for one of the many forwards in this team, we’re talking about Ilya Nestorovsky. The Macedonian striker is not yet at his best and even today he performed a separate training session compared to all his teammates. Mister Sottil’s hope is to call him up already this Saturday, but at the moment there is still no certainty. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship matches and above all on the choices of possible formations. Festy Ebosele wants to come back from the first minute << See also Aid to Ukraine: in thirteen days 27 Italian flights to the Polish base of Rzeszow Jasionka

