News Udinese – The season has begun for Matheus Martins / The first match

News Udinese – The season has begun for Matheus Martins / The first match

Brazilian footballer Matheus Martins started the season with English club Watford this weekend. Here’s how the matches went

Matthew Martinshe is undoubtedly the flagship of Juventus players on loan to other clubs. The Brazilian striker who plays for Watford he has a great desire to make a difference both on and off the pitch and in recent weeks he has been proving it match after match. Just this Saturday his championship has begun and the ex Fluminense guy did it big time. Net and almost all ninety minutes played as a top player. Watford won by four goals to nil to take the first three points of their league. Yesterday, however, the reconfirmation did not arrive given that the team left the Carabao Cup at the hands of Stevenage. A bad defeat on penalties for the Pozzo team who will now have to settle for only the other two remaining competitions. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Samardzic’s time has come <<

August 9 – 11:49

