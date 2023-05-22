News Udinese – The slow motion of the day: penalty yes or penalty no? / The judgement

Udinese comes out defeated from the Dacia Arena in Udine, but what infuriates the black and whites is not the defeat on the field but how it arrived. Around the sixtieth minute, the referee Pairetto whistles a penalty for a non-existent contact between Ciro Immobile and Adam Masina. In the end the decision was not reviewed by the VAR. The Italian footballer shoots from eleven meters, converts the penalty and takes home the final three points. Let’s take a detailed look at the opinion of the most important newsrooms on the performance of the race director Luca Pairetto. For all three Italian newspapers the vote is unanimous: 5. For both the Gazzetta dello Sport and the Corriere as well as Tuttosport the penalty is absolutely not to be whistled. It is a simulation by Ciro Immobile that could irreparably decide the Champions League race. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on yesterday’s match. Here are the report cards <<