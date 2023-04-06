Home World News Udinese / The starters are back: full defense against Monza
World

News Udinese / The starters are back: full defense against Monza

by admin
News Udinese / The starters are back: full defense against Monza

Andrea Sottil’s team is ready for the next championship match. The coach knows that he will be able to count on the entire starting defense again

Andrea Sottil’s Udinese continues to work in view of the next championship matches. In order to put this Monza (next opponent) in difficulty, we will need the full squad, seen and also considered the absence Of Pereyra. To date, there is good news for the Juventus coach who can once again count on various starters. As a result, he will be able to take to the playing field the titular defense.

After a one-day ban, they are ready to return to the eleven who will take the field from the first minute Rodrigo Becao che Nehuen Perez. The two of them together Jaka Bijol is fundamental in the tactical schemes of the Italian coach. Surely it won’t be easy to be able to stop the two attacking midfielders from Brianza, but with this trio and Marco Silvestri in splendid form, aiming for the clean sheet is a must. Let’s also remember that the data speak for themselves, given that the team with the three defenders mentioned above has an average that is (not just) lower than the goal conceded per game. Together with these three central players, another very important piece of the team (in the defensive phase) is ready to return.

A new midfield

In front of the defense we will be back Walace which is the only one irreplaceable player for Andrea Sottil. His absence against Bologna was noticed and not a little, consequently seeing him again on the playing field gives the coach originally from Turin a big sigh of relief. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. A midfielder is still not sure about signing a renewal and contract extension. Tolgay Arslan start looking around. Here are all the teams involved <<

April 6, 2023 (change April 6, 2023 | 3:09 pm)

