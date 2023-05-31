Home » News Udinese – The sting comes from the sports judge: the sanctions
Just in these hours the decision of the sports judge on Marvin Zeegelaar and Jaka Bijol has arrived. Here’s the latest on the decimated defense

It was hoped for a possible recovery by the Juventus team, but in this season finale, everything really happened and now it’s enough for the men of Andrea Subtil being able to take the field with eleven components. Even this risks becoming a complex challenge between injuries and disqualifications. Speaking of sanctions by the judge, let’s take a look at all of his decisions in view of the next championship match. There are two black and whites who will not be able to play in the final match of this year. The first is Slovenian Jaka Bijol because he received the tenth booking of his championship. The second, however, is Marvin Zeegelaar. The Dutch footballer got burned in a stretch with ten from the end and pulling the player Iervolino got the second yellow card and consequently the red card. Now it will be up to Sottil to find a solution, even if he needs a magician to field a truly competitive eleven. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next matches. Here are the latest from Bruseschi <<

