News Udinese – The team emerges / Sottil counts

The coach knows that right now he can’t ask his team for anything more. In these hours a real emergency has started

After yesterday afternoon’s away match in Salerno, coach Andrea Sottil’s new dream is to finish this season as soon as possible. We are at five consecutive defeats and above all a myriad of injuries that have practically halved the team. Also yesterday during the challenge, two other forfeits arrived which certainly do not bode well, the first being that of Adam Masina which appears to have stretched. The second is Marvin Zeegelaar who left the field early due to a second yellow card. Both will not be in the next home match against Max Allegri’s bianconeri, but they are not the only ones.

In addition to the two defenders just mentioned, they will have to raise the white flag also other very important players such as the centre-forward Isaac Success who hasn’t been able to set foot on a played football field for a month now. Also Gerard Deulofeu he has been out for several months and we still have no certainty about his possible return date. The operation immediately is not the easiest to dispose of and consequently a lot of work is needed before the team can get it back as a group. Let’s not forget too Festy Ebosele e Kingsley Ehizibue, struggling with injuries that will force them to stay off the pitch on Sunday as well. In addition to the injured there are also the battered ones in view of the next match. See also US train derails in Pittsburgh, no injuries reported - Xinhua English.news.cn

I’m in doubt — Several footballers I’m still in doubt precisely because not to the best of their conditions. The first is the Brazilian Rodrigo Becao who yesterday failed to get on the playing field. Then there are too Tolgay Arslan and Beto, the Turk hasn’t played in the starting lineup for some time due to a broken nose and Beto, on the other hand, continues not to be at his best. Quickly changing the subject, but staying with yesterday’s match. Here are the Salernitana-Udinese report cards <<

28 maggio – 09:22

