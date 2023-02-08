Udinese continues to work in view of the next league matches. Here’s how the team coached by Sottil could take the field

The team coached by Andrea Subtil prepares for the next championship match. We’re talking about a club that has a great desire to get back to the rhythms of the beginning of the season even if it won’t be absolutely easy. At the moment we need to give a clear swerve, given that the latest performances are not of great caliber overall. Against Torino, probably the team’s lowest moment since the beginning of the season was reached. Now comes the match in Sassuolo and the idea is to be able to begin to find success and above all the confidence that has been lacking due to some injuries. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go see the possible starting line-up in view of Sunday’s match at 12.30.

Surely the goalkeeper will be reconfirmed in goal Marco Silvestriwhich is undoubtedly one of the positive notes of this season. In defence, however, there will be room for the usual trio that surprised everyone in the first part of the season. We are talking about Rodrigo Becao, Jaka Bijol and Nehuen Perez. The laterals will be reconfirmed those of Turin: Kingsley Ehizibue and Destiny Udogie, given that Pereyra does not seem to be at his best yet and consequently at most he will be able to sit on the bench and enter the second half.

Midfield and attack — In midfield we’ll find a tight battle of 3 for two places. Arslan, Lovric e Samardzic are candidates for a starting shirt, with the first two appearing to be slight favourites. In attack, however, the rebus is still very open with Beto and Success who are truly at the last chance, given that the French Thauvin is also getting into shape. A constantly evolving situation to which it is difficult to give a definite answer. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest statements by the director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino. Here are his words about Beto and Samardzic << See also Taiwan just reported: 49,574 new confirmed cases of new crown, 31 new deaths

February 8 – 11.25am

