Home World News Udinese – Towards Sassuolo / Here is the possible starting lineup
World

News Udinese – Towards Sassuolo / Here is the possible starting lineup

by admin
News Udinese – Towards Sassuolo / Here is the possible starting lineup

Udinese continues to work in view of the next league matches. Here’s how the team coached by Sottil could take the field

The team coached by Andrea Subtil prepares for the next championship match. We’re talking about a club that has a great desire to get back to the rhythms of the beginning of the season even if it won’t be absolutely easy. At the moment we need to give a clear swerve, given that the latest performances are not of great caliber overall. Against Torino, probably the team’s lowest moment since the beginning of the season was reached. Now comes the match in Sassuolo and the idea is to be able to begin to find success and above all the confidence that has been lacking due to some injuries. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go see the possible starting line-up in view of Sunday’s match at 12.30.

Surely the goalkeeper will be reconfirmed in goal Marco Silvestriwhich is undoubtedly one of the positive notes of this season. In defence, however, there will be room for the usual trio that surprised everyone in the first part of the season. We are talking about Rodrigo Becao, Jaka Bijol and Nehuen Perez. The laterals will be reconfirmed those of Turin: Kingsley Ehizibue and Destiny Udogie, given that Pereyra does not seem to be at his best yet and consequently at most he will be able to sit on the bench and enter the second half.

Midfield and attack

In midfield we’ll find a tight battle of 3 for two places. Arslan, Lovric e Samardzic are candidates for a starting shirt, with the first two appearing to be slight favourites. In attack, however, the rebus is still very open with Beto and Success who are truly at the last chance, given that the French Thauvin is also getting into shape. A constantly evolving situation to which it is difficult to give a definite answer. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest statements by the director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino. Here are his words about Beto and Samardzic <<

See also  Taiwan just reported: 49,574 new confirmed cases of new crown, 31 new deaths

February 8 – 11.25am

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Robert Prosinečki about Miroslav Blažević | Sport

Via Telesino, intervention by Rap: concrete artifacts removed

Zelensky visits UK to discuss fighter pilot training

The Left and the Crossing of the Desert...

U Velto – Il Mondo, news and images...

Road accidents in Chad: 10 bitter observations –...

Zelensky’s first visit to Great Britain since the...

Learn about autofocus. – The world of reflex...

“I shook his hand, shouting is not my...

The Inductions “Serial Killer Dance” (2023)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy