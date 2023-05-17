Home » News Udinese – Towards Sunday: the new starting defense / Two news
by admin
Udinese is preparing for the next league match at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. There will be two big news for Sottil’s team

Udinese’s defense it is destined to change during the next championship weekend. The Friuli Venezia Giulia team has every interest in bringing home yet another positive result against a big player in our championship. This time, however, we will have to do without one of the most important players for the Juventus team: Rodrigo Becao. The Brazilian central defender received a one-match ban after the events in Florence and now it’s up to coach Andrea Sottil to find a possible solution. The former CSKA player from Moscow will come almost certainly replaced by Nehuen Perez in its area of ​​jurisdiction. At this point the question arises: who will go instead of Perez? The answer is clear and the proprietor will be Adam Masina. The Moroccan footballer wants to be more and more protagonist and is ready to take on an important role in the next championship match as well. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the market. The point on the renewal situation <<

May 17, 2023 (change May 17, 2023 | 18:12)

